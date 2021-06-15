VMware and Cohere Technologies to Bring Intelligent, Cloud-Native Applications to Open Radio Access Networks

As communication service providers (CSPs) move to open radio access network (O-RAN) architectures, the door to innovation opens. Partnering to accelerate this innovation, Cohere Technologies and VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced they are developing an O-RAN solution to help CSPs improve network and spectrum efficiencies and deliver new and differentiated services and experiences for their customers.

“The RAN is by far the most costly and complex part of a CSP network as workloads that run there require ultra-low latency and high performance,” said Stephen Spellicy, vice president of product marketing and solutions, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “Our ongoing work with Cohere Technologies shows the value of disaggregating hardware functions and moving them to the telco cloud. Our solution is designed to help accelerate RAN automation, optimization, and monetization by enabling CSPs to deploy intelligent, cloud-native RAN applications created by a growing xApp developer community.”