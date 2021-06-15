 
checkAd

BigCommerce Gives Merchants Control of Their Data with Launch of Big Open Data Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the global launch of Big Open Data Solutions, a full product suite featuring both native and best-of-breed partner data solutions that give merchants the ability to aggregate, analyze, understand and use online store data to gain insight into customer behavior to enhance decision-making and improve business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005243/en/

Accessible through the BigCommerce Control Panel, Big Open Data Solutions provides merchants with the flexibility and control to use pre-built integrations with Google BigQuery and Twilio Segment to securely transfer their storefront data to a data warehouse or a customer data platform (CDP), respectively. Merchants will have the opportunity to work directly with these and other BigCommerce partners to set up and connect with solutions across data warehousing, business intelligence, customer data platforms, analytics and personalization, reducing development costs and barrier of entry to get up and running.

“At BigCommerce, we believe our merchants own their data, and should have the flexibility to use the data solutions and tools as they choose to get the results they need,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. “Just as our Open SaaS philosophy enables merchants to choose the partners and integrations that work best for them, this open data approach ensures that merchants aren’t limited to proprietary analytics tools. They can assemble the technology stack that fits their needs.”

With Big Open Data Solutions’ native integration to the Google BigQuery data warehouse, merchants can centralize all data into a single location for analytical insights that can connect to popular business intelligence tools such as Google Data Studio to generate customized reporting across their customer, order and product catalog data. Customer data platforms such as Twilio Segment allow merchants to centralize storefront shopper behavioral data and create a unified customer profile to improve customer experiences.

Unifying data from disparate data sources into a single location gives merchants a more holistic view of store activity to better optimize business operations, create personalized customer experiences and develop targeted marketing and promotion campaigns that further drive revenue growth and profitability.

Seite 1 von 2
BigCommerce Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BigCommerce Gives Merchants Control of Their Data with Launch of Big Open Data Solutions BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the global launch of Big Open Data Solutions, a full product suite featuring both native and best-of-breed partner data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.06.21
3 Wachstumsaktien für Investoren mit Ahnung
02.06.21
BigCommerce Launches B2B Edition to Help B2B Enterprise Merchants Enhance Sales Operations
26.05.21
USCutter Sets Sights on Long-Term Growth With Migration to BigCommerce