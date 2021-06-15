BigCommerce Gives Merchants Control of Their Data with Launch of Big Open Data Solutions

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the global launch of Big Open Data Solutions , a full product suite featuring both native and best-of-breed partner data solutions that give merchants the ability to aggregate, analyze, understand and use online store data to gain insight into customer behavior to enhance decision-making and improve business performance.

Accessible through the BigCommerce Control Panel, Big Open Data Solutions provides merchants with the flexibility and control to use pre-built integrations with Google BigQuery and Twilio Segment to securely transfer their storefront data to a data warehouse or a customer data platform (CDP), respectively. Merchants will have the opportunity to work directly with these and other BigCommerce partners to set up and connect with solutions across data warehousing, business intelligence, customer data platforms, analytics and personalization, reducing development costs and barrier of entry to get up and running.

“At BigCommerce, we believe our merchants own their data, and should have the flexibility to use the data solutions and tools as they choose to get the results they need,” said Jimmy Duvall, chief product officer at BigCommerce. “Just as our Open SaaS philosophy enables merchants to choose the partners and integrations that work best for them, this open data approach ensures that merchants aren’t limited to proprietary analytics tools. They can assemble the technology stack that fits their needs.”

With Big Open Data Solutions’ native integration to the Google BigQuery data warehouse, merchants can centralize all data into a single location for analytical insights that can connect to popular business intelligence tools such as Google Data Studio to generate customized reporting across their customer, order and product catalog data. Customer data platforms such as Twilio Segment allow merchants to centralize storefront shopper behavioral data and create a unified customer profile to improve customer experiences.

Unifying data from disparate data sources into a single location gives merchants a more holistic view of store activity to better optimize business operations, create personalized customer experiences and develop targeted marketing and promotion campaigns that further drive revenue growth and profitability.