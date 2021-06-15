Impinj Unlocks New IoT Device Opportunities With Launch of Advanced RAIN RFID Chips

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today introduced three next-generation RAIN RFID reader chips that enable IoT device makers to meet the increasing demand for item connectivity in retail, supply chain and logistics, consumer electronics, and many other markets.

Impinj E710, E510 and E310 Reader Chips (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Impinj E710, E510, and E310 RAIN RFID reader chips are high-performance, low-power systems-on-chips (SoCs) that extend the item connectivity opportunity to hundreds of billions of things worldwide. With industry-leading system integration and easy-to-use development tools, they enable the development of quick-to-market IoT devices that reliably identify, locate, and authenticate connected things.

A New Benchmark for Performance, Integration, and Ease of Use

Impinj RAIN RFID products have already connected tens of billions of things worldwide, helping enterprises drive digital transformation, improve consumer experiences, increase operational efficiencies, and better manage inventory and assets. Used by millions of devices, Impinj’s previous generation of reader chips, the Indy series, set the reader chip performance benchmark for more than a decade. The new-generation Impinj E710, E510, and E310 reader chips deliver record-setting performance, integration, and ease of use with:

Up to 2x better receive sensitivity for reliable performance in new and existing solutions.

Up to 80% smaller RAIN RFID system designs ideal for small, next-generation IoT devices.

50% lower chip power consumption, supporting battery-powered, energy-efficient devices.

Software- and pin-compatible designs for easy performance upgrades and design reuse.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new wave of partner innovation with the release of the Impinj E710, E510, and E310 reader chips, which provide unparalleled ease of use, silicon integration, and performance," said Impinj CEO Chris Diorio. "These new reader chips deliver groundbreaking advancements to enable ubiquitous item connectivity. They represent yet another bold step toward Impinj’s vision of a boundless IoT."