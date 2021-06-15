Houlihan Lokey Publishes Its First Sustainability Report

“At Houlihan Lokey, we believe that our ESG-related initiatives, though varied, all share a single guiding principle: Do the right thing, every time. Our commitment to diversity, inclusion, ethical behavior, community involvement, charitable giving, environmental stewardship, and good governance have been the foundation of our success and the success of our clients throughout the firm’s history,” said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey.

Under the leadership of its board of directors, Houlihan Lokey’s Office of the Executives worked with employees and outside experts to compile the report, drawing together a wide variety of information on the firm’s ESG efforts. The working group identified the below issues as critical to Houlihan Lokey’s businesses and stakeholders:

Promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace

Using our deep industry knowledge to advance the goals of our clients with consideration for ESG issues and social impact

Giving back to the communities in which we live and work

Serving as mindful, caring stewards of our environment

Houlihan Lokey remains highly committed to making continued progress on these issues and will continue to report on its ESG efforts. To view the report in full, please visit Houlihan Lokey’s Investor Relations website.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

