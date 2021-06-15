 
LiveVox Hires Industry Veteran Dan DeLozier to Lead Channel Strategy & Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021   

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has announced the hire of Dan DeLozier as Area Vice President of Channel and Alliances. LiveVox will draw on DeLozier’s 16 years of experience building and managing successful channel programs to bolster its sales and marketing efforts and capitalize on digital transformation opportunities across the massive contact center software market.

Prior to joining LiveVox, DeLozier served as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales for Everbridge – a global critical event management SaaS company. At Everbridge, DeLozier played a critical role in spearheading the company's expansion into the Global Channel Marketplace, including Australia and the U.K., while also overseeing cross-functional teams to create and accelerate market penetration. He has held senior positions at CenturyLink, Servion Global Solutions, and Avaya – successfully building and managing global channel and sales efforts. DeLozier is also a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, having served as a search and rescue diver on the USS Enterprise (CVN-69).

“LiveVox’s omnichannel approach, out-of-the-box solution, and AI capabilities for the contact center are truly a game changer – it’s the most comprehensive, competitive solution in the market,” said DeLozier. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to advance our channel distribution strategy, build our ecosystem of partners - and ultimately, drive critical business transformation and innovation across the industry.”

LiveVox’s technology and blended omnichannel approach to digital engagement and customer service allows the Company to secure deals over its competitors. LiveVox’s platform features unified data capabilities – bolstered by the recently announced version 15 – that allow customer data to be more easily accessed across different channels and the newly announced, AI-enabled LiveVox Bot. Combine that with the built-in CRM and pre-integrated WFO capabilities and LiveVox is able to provide an improved agent and customer experience, easier configuration, and reduced total cost of ownership.

“Our technology provides a cloud-based engagement platform that significantly simplifies the integration of customer data, allowing contact center managers to implement new campaigns from a single platform and easily understand and tune performance accordingly,” said Erik Fowler, EVP of Worldwide Sales at LiveVox. “We are excited to have Dan join to help lead our channel strategy. He is the first of many hires we plan to bring on as we aggressively grow our channel business. Dan’s proven track record, sales leadership, and passion for our technology will be a great asset for LiveVox as we expand our partnerships and strategic alliances to meet the growing demand for our solutions.”

