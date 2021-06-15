Aramark Announces Exclusive Partnership with Talon

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has secured an exclusive partnership with Talon, the maker of Adjustec waistband technology. The Adjustec technology is featured in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers. This partnership marks the first time that this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces.

“Bringing innovative new technologies to market in the uniform rental space is one of the ways we are striving to improve the daily work life of our consumers,” said Art Wake, President of Aramark Uniform Services. “Every advancement we champion has the end goal of improving quality for our clients. Talon’s patented waistband technology will make our rental clothing the premium choice for fit and satisfaction.”

Adjustec improves customer satisfaction due to fewer sizing changes and greater fit accuracy. The waistbands are designed to adjust and recover, providing the same fit and comfort from the start of the day to the end.

“This partnership with Aramark is an honor,” said Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International. “The Adjustec team, also known to the market as Tekfit, works hard to constantly innovate our proprietary stretch technology, creating a product that helps keep workers comfortable, dry, and cool. For a uniform supply company, like Aramark, this allows them to provide some of the most comfortable work clothes available.”

A leader in the industry, Aramark provides uniform rental and uniform leasing services to more than 400,000 customer accounts nationwide from over 350 service locations and distribution centers across the United States. Aramark's full-service employee uniform solution includes design, sourcing and manufacturing, customization, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery. This upgrade in comfort will only add to the high-quality uniforms available to rent, lease, or purchase.

For more information on the Aramark partnership with Talon and its Adjustec technology, visit www.aramarkuniform.com/adjustec.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

