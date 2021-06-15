 
checkAd

Aramark Announces Exclusive Partnership with Talon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has secured an exclusive partnership with Talon, the maker of Adjustec waistband technology. The Adjustec technology is featured in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers. This partnership marks the first time that this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005301/en/

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has secured an exclusive partnership with Talon, the maker of Adjustec waistband technology. The Adjustec technology is featured in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers. This partnership marks the first time that this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has secured an exclusive partnership with Talon, the maker of Adjustec waistband technology. The Adjustec technology is featured in Aramark’s Authentic collection of shorts and pants to create greater comfort for wearers. This partnership marks the first time that this garment technology will be offered outside of a retail setting in uniform rental garments across a variety of industrial workspaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bringing innovative new technologies to market in the uniform rental space is one of the ways we are striving to improve the daily work life of our consumers,” said Art Wake, President of Aramark Uniform Services. “Every advancement we champion has the end goal of improving quality for our clients. Talon’s patented waistband technology will make our rental clothing the premium choice for fit and satisfaction.”

Adjustec improves customer satisfaction due to fewer sizing changes and greater fit accuracy. The waistbands are designed to adjust and recover, providing the same fit and comfort from the start of the day to the end.

“This partnership with Aramark is an honor,” said Larry Dyne, CEO of Talon International. “The Adjustec team, also known to the market as Tekfit, works hard to constantly innovate our proprietary stretch technology, creating a product that helps keep workers comfortable, dry, and cool. For a uniform supply company, like Aramark, this allows them to provide some of the most comfortable work clothes available.”

A leader in the industry, Aramark provides uniform rental and uniform leasing services to more than 400,000 customer accounts nationwide from over 350 service locations and distribution centers across the United States. Aramark's full-service employee uniform solution includes design, sourcing and manufacturing, customization, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery. This upgrade in comfort will only add to the high-quality uniforms available to rent, lease, or purchase.

For more information on the Aramark partnership with Talon and its Adjustec technology, visit www.aramarkuniform.com/adjustec.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Aramark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aramark Announces Exclusive Partnership with Talon Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, has secured an exclusive partnership with Talon, the maker of Adjustec waistband technology. The Adjustec technology is featured in Aramark’s Authentic collection of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Aramark Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.06.21
Aramark Names Debbie Albert Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications