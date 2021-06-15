 
checkAd

EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Finalists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI") were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award finalists. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It’s an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year,” said Chairman and Co-Founder of RSI Neil Bluhm. “It is rewarding to be recognized from a program with such a prestigious legacy.”

CEO of RSI Greg Carlin added, “This award has recognized innovative and exceptional business leaders for over three decades. I am thrilled to be considered a part of this amazing group of people who inspire others and make a difference in their community through continued efforts to create a better future.”

President of RSI Richard Schwartz stated, “We pride ourselves on our ambition, diversity, and ingenuity. To be acknowledged for these qualities along with our vision, leadership and achievement is a wonderful honor.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2022.

Seite 1 von 3
Rush Street Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Finalists Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI") were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award finalists. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
Rush Street Interactive Crowned Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at 2021 EGR North America Awards