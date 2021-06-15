EY US Announces Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Finalists

Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Neil Bluhm, Greg Carlin and Richard Schwartz of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI") were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award finalists. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It’s an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year,” said Chairman and Co-Founder of RSI Neil Bluhm. “It is rewarding to be recognized from a program with such a prestigious legacy.”

CEO of RSI Greg Carlin added, “This award has recognized innovative and exceptional business leaders for over three decades. I am thrilled to be considered a part of this amazing group of people who inspire others and make a difference in their community through continued efforts to create a better future.”

President of RSI Richard Schwartz stated, “We pride ourselves on our ambition, diversity, and ingenuity. To be acknowledged for these qualities along with our vision, leadership and achievement is a wonderful honor.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2022.