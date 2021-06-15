 
Globally Renowned Hospitality Entrepreneur David Grutman Continues to Make Waves in the Tennis Industry Through Partnership with Slinger Bag

An avid tennis player, David Grutman will be instrumental in broadening the reach of the Slinger brand

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG), an innovative sports brand reinventing the way athletes use equipment to improve game performance, has announced that David Grutman is joining the company as a strategic advisor. Grutman, a Miami-based entrepreneur, is known globally for his expertise in branding within the hospitality, event and lifestyle industries. He has a unique vision for all things entertainment and is known for creating memorable experiences for his consumers. He is also an avid tennis player and is passionate about introducing new people to the sport, sharing the mission of Slinger Bag to grow the sport of tennis.

Grutman is a renowned hospitality innovator with numerous successful ventures in the South Florida region. Under his company Groot Hospitality, his properties include LIV at Fontainebleu, the popular restaurants Swan, Komodo and Papi Steak, the newly opened The Goodtime Hotel, and more. Additionally, Grutman is an entrepreneur outside of hotels, nightlife and restaurants, and the creative director and co-owner of Prince, the tennis and sportswear brand. Tennis is an essential part of Grutman’s daily routine; as a strategic advisor to Slinger Bag, he will bring invaluable insights, marketing expertise, connections, and style to the company. His energetic and inventive spirit—as well as his deep love for the court—will help propel Slinger Bag to the forefront as a leading tennis brand.

“I’m very happy and excited to join Slinger Bag as a strategic advisor,” says Grutman. “I play tennis every morning, and I’m always asking people to hit with me, even if they haven’t before. It’s a great game, and I think that this company will help to make the sport more accessible and, honestly, even more fun.”

“David will bring an exciting flair to Slinger and help us further our position as a need-to-have product for anybody who enjoys getting out onto the court,” said Juda Honickman, Slinger Bag’s CMO. “David’s expertise will enhance our brand significantly, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience around the art of consumer connection and creating products and experiences that resonate with people. We want everybody who loves tennis to want a Slinger Bag, and we believe that David will help us reach a new demographic of tennis enthusiasts. He truly has a keen eye for the best products and places out there, and to have him engage with us on a strategic level is an absolute honor.”

