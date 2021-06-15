Osisko Development Intersects 15.90 g/t Gold Over 8.60 Meters on Island Mountain at Cariboo

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“ Osisko Development ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 200,000-meter 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“ Cariboo ”) in central British Columbia. A total of ten diamond drill rigs are currently at Cariboo.

85,000 meters have been drilled on Cariboo in 2021 designed to infill and expand known vein corridors. Assay results have been reported for the first 11,600 meters. The results for the remaining 73,400 meters are pending.

. Drillhole IM-21-014 tested both Shaft and Valley Zones, intersected multiple mineralized vein corridors in both zones, and within the Jack of Clubs fault. This shows continuous mineralization and expansion potential including 4.74 g/t Au over 5.45 meters in the Shaft Zone, 10.15 g/t Au over 0.85 meters in the Jack of Clubs Fault, and 14.64 g/t Au over 7.20 meters in the Valley Zone. (see attached cross section).

Detailed drilling results, a drill hole location plan map and vertical cross section are presented at the end of this release.



Recent Drilling Highlights:



15.89 g/t Au over 6.00 meters in hole IM-21-013 including

over 0.80 meter 7.66 g/t Au over 4.25 meters in hole IM-21-017

over 0.90 meter 56.35 g/t Au over 2.50 meters in hole IM-21-018 including

over 1.10 meters 6.25 g/t Au over 5.30 meters in hole IM-21-020

over 10.75 meters in hole IM-21-020 15.90 g/t Au over 8.60 meters in hole IM-21-023 including

Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “Drilling at Mosquito Creek continues to discover and define more high-grade vein corridor mineralization, and by targeting Shaft and Valley concurrently, we have discovered new mineralization between the known deposits showing excellent continuity between the zones. Assay turnaround time is decreasing, and thousands of assays will be reported in the near term.”

Mineralized quartz veins on Cariboo are overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event’s folds and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.0 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas with drill locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7af6419-9e3f-498b ...

Figure 2: Mosquito Creek Select drilling highlights is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/690a2365-1198-4aeb ...

Figure 3: Shaft Zone select drilling highlights is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c851d4fd-fab8-4954 ...

Figure 4: Shaft Zone and Valley Zone cross section is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87d2f056-ed55-422d ...

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s (“ALS”) analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report for resource October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU G/T TARGET IM-21-012 No significant assays MOSQUITO IM-21-013 47.55 48.15 0.60 28.70 MOSQUITO 102.00 102.80 0.80 35.80 130.50 136.50 6.00 15.89 INCLUDING 133.50 134.60 1.10 79.50 158.50 159.60 1.10 3.10 223.00 224.00 1.00 8.86 245.45 247.60 2.15 8.80 263.50 264.15 0.65 6.43 IM-21-014 151.35 152.65 1.30 6.92 SHAFT INCLUDING 151.35 152.00 0.65 11.50 201.90 202.50 0.60 15.20 208.90 214.35 5.45 4.74 INCLUDING 208.90 210.00 1.10 8.10 AND 210.00 210.60 0.60 5.83 AND 213.75 214.35 0.60 17.75 266.00 266.85 0.85 10.15 283.25 287.00 3.75 3.73 INCLUDING 286.40 287.00 0.60 15.20 336.20 336.85 0.65 3.68 345.50 348.50 3.00 3.58 INCLUDING 346.90 347.70 0.80 7.22 AND 347.70 348.50 0.80 5.51 361.25 368.45 7.20 14.64 VALLEY INCLUDING 361.25 361.75 0.50 20.90 AND 364.10 364.90 0.80 83.80 AND 364.90 365.55 0.65 33.90 AND 367.85 368.45 0.60 8.42 394.15 397.80 3.65 4.59 INCLUDING 394.15 395.00 0.85 14.50 AND 397.10 397.80 0.70 4.64 416.20 416.85 0.65 6.17 IM-21-015 119.60 120.55 0.95 7.61 MOSQUITO IM-21-016 107.30 110.00 2.70 2.79 SHAFT INCLUDING 109.50 110.00 0.50 5.98 192.85 193.35 0.50 3.64 264.50 265.00 0.50 7.19 IM-21-017 23.00 27.25 4.25 7.66 MOSQUITO INCLUDING 23.00 23.50 0.50 15.15 AND 23.50 24.00 0.50 28.40 AND 24.50 25.60 1.10 7.38 51.30 57.90 6.60 4.63 INCLUDING 57.00 57.90 0.90 31.10 134.80 136.00 1.20 20.90 190.00 190.50 0.50 8.92 219.80 220.30 0.50 11.35 345.50 346.00 0.50 7.70 360.95 361.50 0.55 3.68 411.50 412.25 0.75 3.05 416.70 417.50 0.80 6.53 469.50 470.00 0.50 4.09 496.75 497.25 0.50 40.00 608.00 609.00 1.00 3.55 666.00 666.50 0.50 10.15 IM-21-018 201.50 204.00 2.50 56.35 MOSQUITO INCLUDING 201.50 202.00 0.50 57.20 AND 202.00 203.10 1.10 98.00 242.00 242.60 0.60 5.37 IM-21-019 14.50 15.05 0.55 19.45 MOSQUITO 69.50 70.00 0.50 18.75 IM-21-020 47.20 52.50 5.30 6.25 SHAFT INCLUDING 47.20 47.70 0.50 16.50 AND 51.50 52.50 1.00 23.80 242.00 242.55 0.55 9.47 307.50 308.45 0.95 16.70 350.75 361.50 10.75 9.49 INCLUDING 350.75 351.80 1.05 24.10 AND 354.45 355.75 1.30 18.85 AND 357.50 358.40 0.90 5.05 AND 360.10 361.50 1.40 32.00 IM-21-021 22.40 23.05 0.65 6.31 SHAFT 32.05 33.20 1.15 4.48 67.75 68.30 0.55 4.83 81.00 81.75 0.75 5.37 IM-21-022 135.20 135.70 0.50 3.15 MOSQUITO IM-21-023 141.00 142.00 1.00 5.62 MOSQUITO 189.00 197.60 8.60 15.90 INCLUDING 189.00 189.50 0.50 8.68 AND 190.00 190.50 0.50 24.70 AND 192.25 193.00 0.75 42.20 AND 193.00 194.00 1.00 17.75 AND 194.00 195.00 1.00 24.10 AND 196.00 197.00 1.00 28.10 AND 197.00 197.60 0.60 26.60 202.50 204.45 1.95 3.76 INCLUDING 202.50 203.00 0.50 5.09 AND 204.35 204.45 0.10 32.00

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations