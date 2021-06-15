OptimizeRx Aligned With Pharma Across Fast Growing Specialty Therapeutic Areas

“We continue to align our enterprise platform in support of our customers’ growing needs. In particular, supporting pharma’s engagement across specialty therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology and cardiology has been a strategic imperative. We have seen a 600% rise in customer engagement in those three specialty areas in the last two years, which will make up at least 50% of our revenue going forward.

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, discusses aspects of the Company’s 2021 strategic operating plan which has been aligned with the pharma industry’s market sizing opportunity across fast growing specialty therapeutic areas.

“We also have a stellar team of business development professionals working closely to secure additional partnerships and technology integrations with digital channels used by healthcare professionals beyond the EHR – scaling omni-channel connectivity at point-of-care. Our tech-first approach to focusing on the pain points of care delivery gives us a very compelling position in the market with all our stakeholders: patients, physicians and pharma,” commented Will Febbo, CEO.

In its May 2021 study, The IQVIA Institute noted:

Specialty medicines now account for 53% of spending, up from 27% in 2010, driven by innovation and growth in oncology, immunology, and other specialty therapeutic areas such as cardiology.

Patient costs represent a substantial amount: $77 billion in 2019. This value accounts for $14 billion in savings for patients as a result of manufacturer coupons (including the use of manufacturer-provided pre-paid debit cards).

Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer, noted, “We have seen significant year-over-year growth in our pipeline in the areas of oncology, immunology and cardiology alone, which indicates a sustained need in the market. In 2020, 24% of our revenue came from those three specialty areas, and interest in those areas is still trending upwards. Currently, 43% of our pipeline is comprised of oncology, immunology and cardiovascular programs. We are excited to see the innovations made to our enterprise platform in the last two years continue to bear fruit. We are seeing a strong demand for our existing portfolio of diverse solutions, and we are letting our customers’ needs be the driving force for innovation.”