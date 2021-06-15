 
Codiak BioSciences Expands Executive Leadership

– Sriram Sathyanarayanan, Ph.D. promoted to Chief Scientific Officer –

– Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D. named Chief Technology Officer –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced the promotion of Sriram Sathyanarayanan, Ph.D., who has led Codiak’s preclinical research efforts for the past four years to Chief Scientific Officer. Additionally, Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., who has spearheaded the company’s manufacturing and process sciences since Codiak’s inception, has been named Chief Technology Officer.

“Both Sriram and Konstantin are highly-regarded experts in their respective fields and have been instrumental in the realization of our exosome engineering platform and our significant progress as a company to date,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., CEO, Codiak. “As the architect of our lead R&D programs, Sriram is currently driving the research innovation critical to cultivating the next generation of our pipeline. With his background in oncology and immuno-oncology, he has skillfully guided two of our exosome therapeutic candidates to the clinic and a third toward IND. Konstantin’s work to build – from the ground up – a robust and reproducible exosome manufacturing process capable of producing scalable, GMP-grade therapeutics forms the backbone of our entire engEx platform and is setting new standards for our industry. I am delighted to work alongside these long-time colleagues as we chart the path for Codiak's next phase of growth.”

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Sathyanarayanan was Senior Vice President, Preclinical Development. In this role, he designed and led the preclinical evaluation of all of Codiak’s development programs in oncology/immuno-oncology, including exoIL-12 and exoSTING, which are currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials, and exoASO-STAT6, for which Codiak expects to file an Investigational New Drug application this year. Dr. Sathyanarayanan joined Codiak in 2017 as Vice President, Biology and Translational Sciences after spending four years developing biomarker strategies to enable clinical development of novel cancer immunotherapy agents, including JTX-2011 from inception to Phase 2 clinical development, at Jounce Therapeutics as Senior Director, Translational Sciences. He began his career in drug discovery at Merck Research Laboratories where he was responsible for building translational oncology strategy for multiple biologics and small molecules programs including Dalotuzumab and Ridaforolimus. Dr. Sathyanarayanan completed his post-doctoral research at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He received his Ph.D. in microbiology and cell biology from the Indian Institute of Science and masters and undergraduate degrees in biochemistry from PSG College.

