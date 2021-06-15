Longeveron to Present at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Investor Forum during the 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron, will present virtually at the Investor Forum at the World Stem Cell Summit on Thursday, June 17th at 9:45 AM EDT. The presentation will consist of a 20-minute corporate overview and research update, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by a Noble Capital Markets equity research representative.



The presentation can be accessed in two ways: by registering for the full World Stem Cell Summit www.worldstemcellsummit.com, or by completing the free registration for the Investor Forum only at www.channelchek.com . A replay of the presentation webcast will be archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series, available at www.channelchek.com/c-suite , and on its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channelchek .

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy product (“Lomecel-B”), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company’s mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.