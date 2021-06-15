Mcap MediaWire is a division of McapMedia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect (OTC Pink: IMTL), which was formed to take advantage of a number of potentially lucrative opportunities in the microcap space. Mcap MediaWire is the evolution of IMTL’s recently acquired assets of OTC PR Wire ( www.otcprwire.com ), an established multimedia/publishing firm with an expanding base of clients and revenues in excess of $500,000 EOY 2020 with year-over-year growth since 2016.

New York, New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) ( https://imageprotect.com/ ) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch of Mcap MediaWire ( https://www.mcapmediawire.com ), a full-service press release distribution, publishing, and multimedia solutions company focused on issuers and investors in the ever expanding microcap space.

Mcap MediaWire produces, contracts, and publishes several content assets for microcap companies including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, video news, and more, and will be expanding its portfolio of offerings to include loyalty programs, hosted shareholder town halls/meetings with live shareholder engagement, professionally produced podcasts for clients, social media management, and more.

New clients can create an account at www.mcapmediawire.com/get-started , and will be entitled to a $25 coupon for their first release using promo code MCAP25

CEO Larry Adams comments, “We are thrilled with the acquisition and launch of Mcap MediaWire and the potential it holds for growth and overall shareholder value. Our executive team which includes Thomas Wolff, Preya Narain, and Mark B. Newbauer (the founder of OTC PR Wire), has a combined 30 years of experience serving the microcap realm.”

“In addition to an immediate revenue stream, and Q over Q growth in recent years, the platform will serve as a foundation for Mcap Media’s pinnacle endeavor, the launch of an OTT network, Mcap+.”

“Mcap+ is in development as a platform serving microcap companies and investors like no other network in existence. We have begun prep work on the channel, including negotiations with a key content executive, and are confident the platform will bring enormous growth and exposure opportunities for IMTL, and other companies in the microcap space.”