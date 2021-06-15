 
checkAd

Image Protect, Inc. Announces Official Launch of Mcap MediaWire Expansive Press Release Dissemination and Multimedia Solutions for Microcap Companies and Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Company launches with large acquisition of client base and immediate revenues

New York, New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch of Mcap MediaWire (https://www.mcapmediawire.com), a full-service press release distribution, publishing, and multimedia solutions company focused on issuers and investors in the ever expanding microcap space.

Mcap MediaWire is a division of McapMedia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Image Protect (OTC Pink: IMTL), which was formed to take advantage of a number of potentially lucrative opportunities in the microcap space. Mcap MediaWire is the evolution of IMTL’s recently acquired assets of OTC PR Wire (www.otcprwire.com), an established multimedia/publishing firm with an expanding base of clients and revenues in excess of $500,000 EOY 2020 with year-over-year growth since 2016.  

Mcap MediaWire produces, contracts, and publishes several content assets for microcap companies including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, video news, and more, and will be expanding its portfolio of offerings to include loyalty programs, hosted shareholder town halls/meetings with live shareholder engagement, professionally produced podcasts for clients, social media management, and more. 

New clients can create an account at www.mcapmediawire.com/get-started, and will be entitled to a $25 coupon for their first release using promo code MCAP25

CEO Larry Adams comments, “We are thrilled with the acquisition and launch of Mcap MediaWire and the potential it holds for growth and overall shareholder value. Our executive team which includes Thomas Wolff, Preya Narain, and Mark B. Newbauer (the founder of OTC PR Wire), has a combined 30 years of experience serving the microcap realm.”

“In addition to an immediate revenue stream, and Q over Q growth in recent years, the platform will serve as a foundation for Mcap Media’s pinnacle endeavor, the launch of an OTT network, Mcap+.”

Mcap+ is in development as a platform serving microcap companies and investors like no other network in existence. We have begun prep work on the channel, including negotiations with a key content executive, and are confident the platform will bring enormous growth and exposure opportunities for IMTL, and other companies in the microcap space.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Image Protect, Inc. Announces Official Launch of Mcap MediaWire Expansive Press Release Dissemination and Multimedia Solutions for Microcap Companies and Investors Company launches with large acquisition of client base and immediate revenuesNew York, New York, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus