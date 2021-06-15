 
checkAd

Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates:

550+ New SKUs on CannMart.com

Namaste is very excited to announce that it is presently receiving a record amount of requests from vendors across North America to list their products onto the CannMart.com platform. This validation is a clear statement from an increasing amount of vendors that the CannMart.com marketplace platform can make a valuable differentiated distribution channel which has resulted in over 550 SKUs launched in the last three months including items from these popular brands:

In Canada we have launched SKUs from the following brands:

  • Bello Vapor Tap - The world’s first vapor tap
  • Emprise - A wide range of proprietary water-soluble nano-emulsion oils and sprays
  • Heritage Cannabis - Industry leader in cannabinoid extractions and CPG innovations
  • Kalaya - Medically directed, health and beauty care brand that uses problem-solution based formulations
  • KUSHKRAFT - Embracing the rich history of cannabis by integrating its vast culture into the licensed market
  • Lumiera Health - AwayeTM - A non-regulated cannabinoid derived topical cream for the potential treatment of joint and muscle pain

In the USA we have further expanded our platform with the addition of SKUs from the following brands:

  • 7NRG - World’s first fully recyclable sports nutrition shake that combines energy and protein powders with hemp derived CBD
  • CBD For The People - A hemp derived CBD flower producer
  • Martha Stewart CBD - Combining gourmet flavors with state-of-the-art hemp derived CBD isolate
  • Kine Industries - Sublingual products infused with the highest quality hemp derived CBD and CBG extracted from industrial hemp that contain no THC, and are vegan and gluten free
  • FullBodyZen - a vertically integrated hemp derived CBD / CBG / Hemp / Melatonin Supplier
  • Shine Brands - Parent company of Shine Papers is the inventor of the world's first 24K gold rolling paper

Namaste Corporate Makes Move to Virtual Office Permanent:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to provide the following corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus