Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“ Namaste ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates:

Namaste is very excited to announce that it is presently receiving a record amount of requests from vendors across North America to list their products onto the CannMart.com platform. This validation is a clear statement from an increasing amount of vendors that the CannMart.com marketplace platform can make a valuable differentiated distribution channel which has resulted in over 550 SKUs launched in the last three months including items from these popular brands:

In Canada we have launched SKUs from the following brands:

Bello Vapor Tap - The world’s first vapor tap

Emprise - A wide range of proprietary water-soluble nano-emulsion oils and sprays

Heritage Cannabis - Industry leader in cannabinoid extractions and CPG innovations

Kalaya - Medically directed, health and beauty care brand that uses problem-solution based formulations

KUSHKRAFT - Embracing the rich history of cannabis by integrating its vast culture into the licensed market

Lumiera Health - AwayeTM - A non-regulated cannabinoid derived topical cream for the potential treatment of joint and muscle pain

In the USA we have further expanded our platform with the addition of SKUs from the following brands:

7NRG - World’s first fully recyclable sports nutrition shake that combines energy and protein powders with hemp derived CBD

CBD For The People - A hemp derived CBD flower producer

Martha Stewart CBD - Combining gourmet flavors with state-of-the-art hemp derived CBD isolate

Kine Industries - Sublingual products infused with the highest quality hemp derived CBD and CBG extracted from industrial hemp that contain no THC, and are vegan and gluten free

FullBodyZen - a vertically integrated hemp derived CBD / CBG / Hemp / Melatonin Supplier

Shine Brands - Parent company of Shine Papers is the inventor of the world's first 24K gold rolling paper

Namaste Corporate Makes Move to Virtual Office Permanent: