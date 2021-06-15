 
Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposed to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening a general meeting. The notice of adoption of resolutions was published on 20 May 2021 in the stock exchange information system and on the company’s homepage, as well as in the 21 May 2021 issue of newspaper LP Eesti Päevaleht.  

On time, ie by 9.00 on 15 June 2021, the shareholders cast 25,508,067 votes and 84.23% of the voting rights. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the resolution by the aforementioned term, it was deemed that he voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and these votes are recorded as opposing votes in the record of voting.

On 15 June 2021, the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. The approval of the 2020 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp.

To approve the 2020 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp for the financial year from 1st of January 2020 to 31st of December 2020.

The resolution was adopted by 84.23% votes in favour.

2. The approval of the proposal for distribution of profits.

To approve the Profit Distribution Proposal for 2020. To distribute total 2,509,578 euros as follows: to increase statutory reserve by 125,479 euros; the remaining 2,384,099 euros to be allocated to the retained earnings.

The resolution was adopted by 84.23% votes in favour.

3. Extension of the mandate of the member of the Supervisory Board.

To extend the mandate of Aleksandras Česnavičius as the Member of the Supervisory Board until 16.06.2025.

The resolution was adopted by 84.23% votes in favour.

 Additional information
 Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
 Chairman of the Management Board
 +372 512 2591
 mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.





