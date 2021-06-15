SEEDO CORP EXPANDS R&D CAPABILITIES WITH CUTTING-EDGE MACHINERY FROM AESSENSEGROWS

Investment positions the company for accelerated development and growth.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp . (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced the company is now using AEssenseGrows’ modular AEtrium System equipment to advance its R&D efforts. The new machinery features the latest Guardian Grow Manager software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron for use in various applications.

“These new disruptive aeroponic systems are a welcome addition to our existing machinery and technologies,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “AEssenseGrows’ precision equipment will allow us to customize protocols for industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and culinary. This will enable us to accelerate our entry into the commercial market and bring us closer to our goal to uplist.”