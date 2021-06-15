SEEDO CORP EXPANDS R&D CAPABILITIES WITH CUTTING-EDGE MACHINERY FROM AESSENSEGROWS
Investment positions the company for accelerated development and growth.
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, today announced the company is now using AEssenseGrows’ modular AEtrium System equipment to advance its R&D efforts. The new machinery features the latest Guardian Grow Manager software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron for use in various applications.
“These new disruptive aeroponic systems are a welcome addition to our existing machinery and technologies,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “AEssenseGrows’ precision equipment will allow us to customize protocols for industries including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and culinary. This will enable us to accelerate our entry into the commercial market and bring us closer to our goal to uplist.”
The saffron spice requires specific climate and growing conditions found in only a few regions around the world. Seedo Corp’s proprietary data science combined with AEssenseGrows’ modular aeroponic systems presents a strategic opportunity to introduce a reliable and large-scale supply chain to the market quickly.
“I have seen many companies and met many visionary leaders. David is the kind of man who can make his vision a reality,” reflected Robert Chen, CEO, AEssense Corporation. “We are proud to provide Seedo Corp with the agility to pursue their innovation with the configurable software that the AEtrium System offers.”
The AEssenseGrows AEtrium System delivers precision sensor-driven automation with the inherent benefits of aeroponics for fast growth photosynthesis. The company's Guardian Grow Manager central management software monitors grow conditions 24/7 and, if needed, automatically adjusts key variables such as nutrients, pH, temperature, or lighting to maintain optimal conditions. By design, the AEtrium System unleashes developer creativity for grow recipe development and innovation. Discoveries are easily captured as repeatable methods with automatic data logging & cloud-based reporting.
