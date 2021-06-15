GBT Awards $450,000 in ACCEL Grants to Improve Access to Care in Sickle Cell Disease
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) has awarded approximately $450,000 to U.S. community-based
organizations and institutions as part of the company’s 2021 Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant Program. The program, which is in its third year and increased the total funding and number of
grantees from 2020, provides support to accelerate the development of sustainable access-to-care programs for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD).
“Access to high-quality healthcare has been a historic barrier for people with sickle cell disease, while community-based organizations and institutions play an indispensable role in driving innovative and lasting solutions,” said Jung E. Choi, chief business and strategy officer, and head of patient advocacy and government affairs at GBT. “We are confident that the programs proposed by this year’s grantees can profoundly impact the health and lives of those with sickle cell disease. These programs will facilitate integrated care delivery, coordinate access to community services, address racial equity and raise COVID-19 vaccine awareness – key areas where ongoing challenges have had an outsized impact on the sickle cell disease community.”
GBT has awarded 2021 ACCEL grants to the following recipients:
Community-based Organizations
- Cayenne Wellness Center (Burbank, California) – Project PLACE: Locating Persons with SCD, Assessing & Coordinating Services & Education for a community outreach model to improve the transition from pediatric to adult care for SCD patients in rural areas of California
- Sick Cells (Chicago, Illinois) – Project SCoviD for increasing COVID-19 vaccine awareness in the SCD community across the U.S.
- Sickle Cell Community Consortium (Cumming, Georgia) – Project PEEP: Patients Empowered and Educated Providers for a curriculum to empower SCD patients in the U.S. to navigate the healthcare system and educate healthcare providers about the impact of race and healthcare disparities
- Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease (Tulsa, Oklahoma) – Oklahoma System of SCD Care for serving as a hub connecting SCD patients and families with health and social service resources
-
The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee (Memphis, Tennessee) – Collaborative Conversations: Breaking Down Silos to Improve Care for People with SCD for building a collaborative
community network to mitigate social determinants of health
