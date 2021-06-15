Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM; DBM.NT) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 45th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, of $0.12 per share.