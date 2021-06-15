 
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

15.06.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM; DBM.NT) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 45th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, of $0.12 per share.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM and is a leading North American distributor of building materials, and is Canada's only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. Doman operates several distinct divisions: CanWel Building Materials with multiple treating plant, planing facilities and distribution centres coast-to coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; founded in 1959, Hixson Lumber Company in the central United States, with 19 treating plants and five sawmills located in eight states, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building materials; California Cascade in the western United States near Portland, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California with treating facilities and distribution of building materials, lumber and renovation products; founded in 1935, the Honsador Building Products Group in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii, with treating facilities, truss plants and distribution of a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, the Company operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel Fibre owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill. Please see our filings on SEDAR under Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (formerly, CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.) for additional information.

