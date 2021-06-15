The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (“Chefs’ Warehouse” or the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The presentation will begin at 9:10 a.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.