The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (“Chefs’ Warehouse” or the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The presentation will begin at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor and manufacturer of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

