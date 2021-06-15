New Future Ready Lawyer Survey from Wolters Kluwer Finds Trends and Technology Accelerating as Legal Sector Moves Beyond the Pandemic

June 15 , 202 1 – The global pandemic has accelerated the ongoing transformation of the legal profession , with trends and priorities gaining new ground across the board over the past year, according to the findings of a new report from Wolters Kluwer – the 2021 Future Ready Lawyer: Moving Beyond the Pandemic .

The ability to use technology to optimize performance is more important than ever, with 80% of lawyers reporting that their needs for technology solutions have increased as a result of the pandemic. The survey confirms that a majority of legal professionals see digital transformation and technology as key drivers of improved performance, efficiency and productivity ahead as they project increased use of and investment in technology solutions. Yet, the survey found gaps in how well-prepared legal professionals are for what is fast becoming the new normal.

The 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Moving Beyond the Pandemic, including insights from 700 legal professionals across the U.S. and nine European countries, examines trends and how well-prepared organizations are to drive higher performance, post-pandemic. The independent survey, issued in March 2021, offers a unique perspective from legal professionals emerging from the pandemic with a better understanding of its impact and implications for the future. The report also includes 2020-2021 comparative data featuring professionals’ insights in the weeks before the pandemic took hold, as compared to their views today.

Findings of the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey are available in this report, which also includes legal industry leaders’ analysis of the pandemic’s impact on the legal sector and what’s ahead.

“The 2021 Future Ready Lawyer Survey findings show clearly that the transformation of the legal profession has been accelerated by the pandemic,” said Martin O’Malley, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Executive Vice President and Managing Director. “Trends such as the importance of legal technology, the volume and complexity of information, changing client expectations, the need for improved performance and productivity, and new ways of working all gained momentum in the past year. Increasingly, professionals see digital transformation and technology at the center of their success moving forward.”