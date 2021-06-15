 
Billtrust’s Gwenn Lazar Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021   

AR Automation and Integrated B2B Payments Leader’s SVP of Channel Development Recognized for Dedication, Leadership and Channel Advocacy

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gwenn Lazar, Billtrust Senior Vice President, Channel Development, to the Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers. Lazar joined Billtrust in December 2020 and is responsible for driving business development and channel management initiatives.

"We are proud of Gwenn for achieving this distinct honor,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “With integrations into hundreds of ERPs and accounts payable portals, channel partnerships are extraordinarily important to our business. As Billtrust continues to become more deeply ingrained into the financial ecosystem, Gwenn offers us extensive channel knowledge to grow and enhance our partnerships while ensuring client success.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be named to this list alongside so many accomplished women in our field,” said Lazar. “I’m proud to be driving growth at Billtrust and fortunate to work for a company so deeply invested in partner success.”

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy. The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

About Billtrust
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

