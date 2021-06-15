ORYZON announces FDA approval of IND for PORTICO, a Phase IIb trial with vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder
-
Recruitment ongoing in Europe
- Primary objectives: to assess the effect of vafidemstat to address agitation and aggression and to improve overall disease
MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for vafidemstat is now open to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).
PORTICO (Nº EudraCT: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in adult BPD patients. The trial has two primary independent objectives: to reduce agitation and aggression and an overall improvement of BPD. The trial includes multiple primary and secondary endpoints. The trial will be conducted in 15-20 sites in Europe and US and aims to include about 160 patients in total distributed in two arms. An interim analysis is foreseen to adjust the final number of patients needed to assess efficacy.
Dr. Carlos Buesa, President and CEO of Oryzon, said: “The initiation of PORTICO in the US is a relevant corporate milestone and highlights the importance of our growing US clinical activities. It will accelerate the execution of the study and will facilitate the dialogue with the US regulators for the next steps in the clinical development of vafidemstat.”
PORTICO’s scientific rationale is based on vafidemstat’s ability to inhibit LSD1, reducing aggression, enhancing sociability and mitigating social withdrawal, as demonstrated in several preclinical models (see Maes et al., PLOS ONE 2020 https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0233 ...). PORTICO builds on clinical data from the Phase IIa REIMAGINE trial, where vafidemstat reduced agitation-aggression in patients with BPD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and autism spectrum disorder and showed positive global effects across these psychiatric disorders, particularly BPD, after 2 months of treatment. Vafidemstat has shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, with over 300 subjects treated, some for up to 24 months. Importantly, vafidemstat has not been associated with sedation, weight gain or extrapyramidal side effects, which are common in current antipsychotic therapy, nor with any other adverse events.
0 Kommentare