ORYZON announces FDA approval of IND for PORTICO, a Phase IIb trial with vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

Recruitment ongoing in Europe





Primary objectives: to assess the effect of vafidemstat to address agitation and aggression and to improve overall disease

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it has received confirmation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for vafidemstat is now open to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).