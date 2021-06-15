Splash Beverage Group Expands Geographic Footprint of its SALT Flavored Tequila Brand in Florida with Anheuser Busch Distributor Bernie Little

Growing revenues by leveraging distribution network gained through Copa di Vino acquisition

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group , Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its SALT tequila is now being distributed by Florida-based Bernie Little Distributors with a focus on the counties of Highland, Hardee, Polk, and Okeechobee, representing a population of nearly one million. Bernie Little, an Anheuser Busch distributor of brands including Splash’s recently acquired Copa di Vino, has added SALT to its growing portfolio of spirits.

SALT Tequila, a naturally flavored 100% blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste, is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region. Believed to be the first agave 80 proof flavored tequila on the market, SALT is currently offered in berry, citrus, and salted chocolate flavored varieties. SALT is an innovation in one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverage categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% and the growth of flavored spirits reaching 10-times that of unflavored.

Splash has increased the distribution of SALT through its growing list of Anheuser Busch distributors, which now numbers five in the state of Florida alone. Splash believes its SALT brand is receiving great focus from Anheuser Busch distributors which are now building their spirits portfolio, and SALT is among very few to be invited into the fold.

More than 20 Bernie Little sales representatives with strong on-premise relationships with bars and restaurants are now selling SALT. Splash’s SALT joins iconic brands sold and distributed by Bernie Little including Budweiser and Bud Light, Corona, Sam Adams, Cutwater, and Truly. Bernie Little is approaching its 50th year, having started with just one small Budweiser franchise awarded after being a highly successful hydroplane boat racer for Budweiser. In 2012, Bernie Little was selected by Anheuser Busch as the top wholesale distributor in the nation and is currently adding 100,000 square feet of distribution facility space to meet growing demand in its territory.