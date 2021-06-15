 
Chief Operating Officer Hired for Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC FUNN)

TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN), which owns Snakes & Lattes board game cafes across North America, announces the hiring of its new Chief Operating Officer, Aaron McKay.

McKay will support the company in executing its growth strategy and vision. “Aaron brings decades of restaurant and management experience to this role,” said Ben Castanie, Snakes & Lattes founder. “Aaron’s discipline and sense of organization coupled to a deep understanding of our business makes him the ideal candidate to lead operations of the organization.  His expertise will be critical in driving growth of the Snakes & Lattes brand.”

McKay was hired as the Snakes & Lattes Vice President of Food and Beverage in the fall of 2020. He has helped the company emerge from the pandemic. 

“As we shift our focus to reopening and expansion, we have a unique opportunity to help people connect with one another after the year we’ve had,” said McKay. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing a room full of people laughing, playing games, and connecting over terrific food and drinks.  I’m excited to bring that feeling to as many people as possible by growing the brand and continually making ourselves better every day.”

McKay’s experience in the hospitality industry includes acclaimed Chicago restaurants Le Lan, Schwa, NoMI, and Mercat a la Planxa. McKay also had a significant leadership role in building out and opening the Chicago Board Game Cafe (Gaming Cafe, LLC) prior to its acquisition.

McKay has had formative corporate experience with Hyatt Hotels in Chicago, where he served for six years as Corporate Executive Chef. This built on his real-world experience and he gained further management education through Hyatt’s leadership development program in partnership with Harvard Business School. From his combined industry knowledge and management schooling, McKay worked closely with the senior leadership of the company and was charged with significant scale projects such as: Working on alternative hospitality at SXSW in Austin. Assisting new technology rollouts at domestic and international hotels. Facilitating the creation of global standards for food and beverage.

