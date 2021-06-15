 
checkAd

Momentive Debuts on the NASDAQ under Ticker Symbol MNTV

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Agile experience management company formerly operating as SVMK Inc. will celebrate its relaunch by ringing The Closing Bell today

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), an agile experience management company formerly known as SurveyMonkey, announced that the company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol MNTV, and ring The Closing Bell virtually today to celebrate the company’s relaunch first announced on June 9, 2021.

“We are very proud to make our NASDAQ debut as Momentive,” said CEO Zander Lurie. “Our new brand symbolizes momentum and adaptability, and reflects the breadth of our agile experience management and insights solutions that bring together the best of humanity and technology. Today, more than 8,800 enterprise customers like IBM, KLM, LG Electronics, and PUMA rely on Momentive to create better stakeholder experiences, and we believe we can help many more organizations with our powerful AI-powered solutions to quickly uncover insights and take action.”

The Momentive product portfolio includes its customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions, formerly known as SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions. Momentive is used by 20 million active users at 345,000 organizations around the world. Customers use its powerful, purpose-built solutions to shape exceptional stakeholder experiences across five categories: Market Insights, Brand Insights, Employee Experience, Customer Experience, and Product Experience, Momentive empowers decision-makers to act with speed and agility.

Beginning today, June 15, SVMK Inc. will begin operating under the name Momentive Global Inc. and trade under the new ticker symbol MNTV. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, SurveyMonkey Inc., will begin operating under the name Momentive Inc. beginning on July 1, 2021. No action is needed from current Momentive shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. The common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP will change to 60878Y 108.

For more information on Momentive, please visit investor.momentive.ai.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Media Contact
pr@momentive.ai

Investor Contact
investors@momentive.ai

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Momentive Debuts on the NASDAQ under Ticker Symbol MNTV Agile experience management company formerly operating as SVMK Inc. will celebrate its relaunch by ringing The Closing Bell today SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), an agile experience management company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus