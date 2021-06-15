Momentive Debuts on the NASDAQ under Ticker Symbol MNTV

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), an agile experience management company formerly known as SurveyMonkey, announced that the company will begin trading under the new ticker symbol MNTV, and ring The Closing Bell virtually today to celebrate the company’s relaunch first announced on June 9, 2021.

“We are very proud to make our NASDAQ debut as Momentive,” said CEO Zander Lurie. “Our new brand symbolizes momentum and adaptability, and reflects the breadth of our agile experience management and insights solutions that bring together the best of humanity and technology. Today, more than 8,800 enterprise customers like IBM, KLM, LG Electronics, and PUMA rely on Momentive to create better stakeholder experiences, and we believe we can help many more organizations with our powerful AI-powered solutions to quickly uncover insights and take action.”

The Momentive product portfolio includes its customer experience solution, GetFeedback ; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey ; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions , formerly known as SurveyMonkey Market Research Solutions. Momentive is used by 20 million active users at 345,000 organizations around the world. Customers use its powerful, purpose-built solutions to shape exceptional stakeholder experiences across five categories: Market Insights, Brand Insights, Employee Experience, Customer Experience, and Product Experience, Momentive empowers decision-makers to act with speed and agility.

Beginning today, June 15, SVMK Inc. will begin operating under the name Momentive Global Inc. and trade under the new ticker symbol MNTV. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, SurveyMonkey Inc., will begin operating under the name Momentive Inc. beginning on July 1, 2021. No action is needed from current Momentive shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. The common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP will change to 60878Y 108.

For more information on Momentive, please visit investor.momentive.ai .

About Momentive

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

