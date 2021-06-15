 
Tree Island Steel Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, payable on July 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, TI Wire, Tough Strand and ToughPanel brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 962-3300
email: amahdavi@treeisland.com
Website: www.treeisland.com





