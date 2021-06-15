Macarthur Signs Strategic Co-Operation Agreement With Diversified Conglomerate Jin Sung International

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Cooperation Agreement (“Agreement”) with diversified Singaporean-based conglomerate Jin Sung International Pte Ltd (“Jin Sung”), paving the way for a potential strategic investment into Macarthur’s iron ore and non-iron ore assets.

Established in 1967, the Jin Sung Group is a large, diversified producer of construction products with a procurement and trading business. Jin Sung is headquartered in Singapore and has diversified interests in a range of producing businesses and is also involved in the procurement and trading of coal, clinker, aggregate, molybdenum concentrate, copper cathodes, gold and silver. Jin Sung is now partnering with Macarthur under a non-binding Co-operation Agreement to explore the potential to bring high grade iron ore and battery minerals into its diverse portfolio of investments.