Macarthur Signs Strategic Co-Operation Agreement With Diversified Conglomerate Jin Sung International
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Cooperation Agreement (“Agreement”) with diversified Singaporean-based conglomerate Jin Sung International Pte Ltd (“Jin Sung”), paving the way for a potential strategic investment into Macarthur’s iron ore and non-iron ore assets.
Established in 1967, the Jin Sung Group is a large, diversified producer of construction products with a procurement and trading business. Jin Sung is headquartered in Singapore and has diversified interests in a range of producing businesses and is also involved in the procurement and trading of coal, clinker, aggregate, molybdenum concentrate, copper cathodes, gold and silver. Jin Sung is now partnering with Macarthur under a non-binding Co-operation Agreement to explore the potential to bring high grade iron ore and battery minerals into its diverse portfolio of investments.
The Jin Sung Group’s interests had a total sales turnover of some USD700 million in 2020. The majority of the Group’s 2020 turnover was attributable to its construction interests, predominantly in concrete products which have formed an integral part of a post Covid-19 infrastructure-led recovery. The Group’s significant international operations are focused in south-east Asia, and include Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The non-binding Cooperation Agreement sets out the terms and conditions upon which the Parties intend to progress discussions on the development of a transaction involving a strategic equity investment in Macarthur’s iron ore and non-iron ore assets (at the project level). Following completion of further due diligence, a strategic investment into Macarthur by Jin Sung would be subject to the execution and closing of definitive transaction documentation. The Agreement also facilitates a continuation of potential investment discussions between Jin Sung and Infinity Mining Limited with respect to Macarthur’s Australian non-iron ore assets following a successful spin-out of those assets on into that entity and its intended listing on ASX later this year (see the Company’s recent announcement regarding the Infinity Mining Limited transaction dated 11 June 2021 (here).
