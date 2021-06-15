 
checkAd

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. & Rooster Essentials Donate Men’s Grooming Kits to N.Y. and L.A. Homeless Shelters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is honored to announce that in coordination with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rooster Essentials, a donation program is underway to provide men’s grooming kits to those in need at homeless shelters in Los Angeles and New York City.

The grooming kit donations are being provided to the NY Homeless Coalition and the LA Shower of Hope organizations and consist of a reusable Rooster Essentials nylon bag containing: shampoo, soap, deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shaving cream and a razor.

“We are incredibly happy to have the opportunity and ability to contribute, it’s part of living in a compassionate society and being human,” stated Matt Reid, APPlife Digital CEO. “The benefit for us is the thought that maybe one or more of these individuals that are down on his luck will get an opportunity to start fresh with a job and place to live. If it begins with the confidence of feeling clean and renewed, we are humbled to be able to provide the resources. Our fulfillment partner, Ship with Premier, was very helpful in organizing and preparing the grooming kits for delivery,” added Reid.

The NY Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children and believe that affordable housing, sufficient food, and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental rights in a civilized society. Since their inception in 1981, the Coalition has worked through litigation, public education, and direct services to ensure that these goals are realized. To learn more about the NY Coalition for the Homeless and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit https://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/  

The Shower of Hope is largest mobile showers and community engagement operation in Los Angeles, CA and provides over 2,000 free showers a month to the homeless and those in need. From giving people the chance to be clean and healthy, an integral part of their mission is to provide a sense of dignity back to unhoused Angelenos. In addition to offering showers, they also work with community partners to ensure that every guest that comes to their sites have access to meals, clothing, hygiene items, and more importantly, case management. To learn more about the Shower of Hope and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit http://theshowerofhope.org/

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. & Rooster Essentials Donate Men’s Grooming Kits to N.Y. and L.A. Homeless Shelters SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is honored to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus