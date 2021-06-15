APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. & Rooster Essentials Donate Men’s Grooming Kits to N.Y. and L.A. Homeless Shelters

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is honored to announce that in coordination with its wholly-owned subsidiary Rooster Essentials, a donation program is underway to provide men’s grooming kits to those in need at homeless shelters in Los Angeles and New York City.

“We are incredibly happy to have the opportunity and ability to contribute, it’s part of living in a compassionate society and being human,” stated Matt Reid, APPlife Digital CEO. “The benefit for us is the thought that maybe one or more of these individuals that are down on his luck will get an opportunity to start fresh with a job and place to live. If it begins with the confidence of feeling clean and renewed, we are humbled to be able to provide the resources. Our fulfillment partner, Ship with Premier, was very helpful in organizing and preparing the grooming kits for delivery,” added Reid.

The NY Coalition for the Homeless is the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless men, women and children and believe that affordable housing, sufficient food, and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental rights in a civilized society. Since their inception in 1981, the Coalition has worked through litigation, public education, and direct services to ensure that these goals are realized. To learn more about the NY Coalition for the Homeless and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit https://www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/

The Shower of Hope is largest mobile showers and community engagement operation in Los Angeles, CA and provides over 2,000 free showers a month to the homeless and those in need. From giving people the chance to be clean and healthy, an integral part of their mission is to provide a sense of dignity back to unhoused Angelenos. In addition to offering showers, they also work with community partners to ensure that every guest that comes to their sites have access to meals, clothing, hygiene items, and more importantly, case management. To learn more about the Shower of Hope and how you can help, volunteer, or donate, visit http://theshowerofhope.org/