CommAgility Signs Over $2 million in Contracts with 4 New Customers for 5G Software and Services in First Half of 2021

CommAgility’s software is being used in a variety of 5G technology development projects including programs that include 5G mmWave repeaters, 5G base stations and small cells, US Department of Defense 5G research projects, and private network deployment. In each case CommAgility customizes the software to the unique requirements of its clients’ projects, simplifying the development process, cutting time to market and reducing risk. Additionally, as a collaboration partner with NXP Semiconductor for its Layerscape Access Processors, CommAgility engineers are able to provide class-leading services and excellent support to others developing and deploying 5G products using the NXP platform.

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today that its Radio, Baseband, and Software product group, comprised of the company’s CommAgility brand, has signed four new 5G software and services contracts in the first half of 2021. These four new contracts represent over $2 million of new orders received in the first two quarters of 2021 and together have a total potential contract value of over $6 million.

“We are excited about the strong sales of 5G software in the first half of 2021 and continue to see a growing pipeline of 5G opportunities,” said Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group. “With 5G deployment in early stages and the unique 5G hardware and software solutions and capabilities of CommAgility, Wireless Telecom Group is well positioned to be a leader in technology development for 5G enterprise networks, commercial applications, and private networks.”

The CommAgility portfolio for 5G NR development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, a 5G core, and a reference chain. This comprehensive portfolio of 5G NR software simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks. Integration with available hardware accelerators and libraries is made easier by the software's flexible architecture, and versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. CommAgility also offers the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated system, including both hardware and software, which is based on the NXP Layerscape Access 5G integrated SoC chipset.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com



Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com

