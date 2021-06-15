 
Marimaca Intersects Significant Near Surface Copper Oxides at Cindy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that two holes of an initial nine-hole, wide spaced, reverse circulation drilling campaign completed at the Cindy Target (“Cindy”) have intersected significant near surface copper oxide mineralization. Cindy is located less than 5km to the north of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”) and offers potential to add to the Company’s leachable resource base and extend mine life or increase the scale of future operations. Assay results from the remaining six holes have been subject to delays in the laboratory but are expected shortly and turnaround times are expected to improve.

Highlights

  • New near surface oxide zone discovered at Cindy less than 5km to the north of the MOD
    • Close enough to form part of the MOD development strategy if resource definition drilling is successful
  • Broad zones of ore grade copper oxide mineralization intersected in both holes:
    • CIR-03 intersected 70m with an average grade of 0.39% CuT from 24m including 44m @ 0.51% CuT from 48m
    • CIR-02 intersected 124m with an average grade of 0.22% CuT from 8m including 20m @ 0.33% CuT from 8m
  • Additional holes planned to better define the limits to the mineralized zones at Cindy and to identify any higher-grade areas, for eventual resource definition drilling
  • CIR-01 intersected a broad zone of lower grade primary sulphide mineralization in the southern part of Cindy
  • Assays for remaining six holes have been subject to delays in lab turnaround, but improvements are expected
  • Results confirm the Company’s exploration model for the broader Marimaca District including the Mercedes and Roble Targets
  • Mercedes drilling progressing well with the first six RC holes of an initial nine-hole program

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“These first drill holes confirm Cindy is a new, near surface, oxide discovery. We are pleased that the exploration model we have developed, based on our strong geological understanding of the MOD, has been confirmed at our first target. CIR-02 was lower grade, but we believe it represents the western periphery of the mineralized body, while CIR-03 was better grade with dominantly green oxide copper mineralization, which is analogous to the central, higher grade zones at the MOD.

