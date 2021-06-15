Marimaca Intersects Significant Near Surface Copper Oxides at Cindy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that two holes of an initial nine-hole, wide spaced, reverse circulation drilling campaign completed at the Cindy Target (“Cindy”) have intersected significant near surface copper oxide mineralization. Cindy is located less than 5km to the north of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”) and offers potential to add to the Company’s leachable resource base and extend mine life or increase the scale of future operations. Assay results from the remaining six holes have been subject to delays in the laboratory but are expected shortly and turnaround times are expected to improve.

Highlights