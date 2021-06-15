 
Cerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of Ground Control IT

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands service offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired Ground Control IT, an Arizona-based managed security services provider.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ground Control will become part of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of customers. With the new organizational structure, Ground Control President Ryan Greyslak will take on the role of vice president, managed services, for Cerberus Sentinel.

“Ground Control is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “Ground Control offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. They will help us meet the expanding security needs of our clients in the western U.S.”

“Cybersecurity is quickly becoming one of the most important aspects within the IT industry for all businesses,” said Greyslak. “We are excited by the opportunity to join the Cerberus Sentinel team which will allow us to contribute to a more extensive security portfolio of services and level of support for all customers.”

“Ground Control shares our customer-centric and holistic approach to cybersecurity. We have worked closely with them on client accounts and share a common culture,” Jemmett added.

Ground Control will continue to be based in Arizona with its staff members working from Cerberus Sentinel's home office.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel
Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President
Cerberus Sentinel
617-838-4183
charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Investor Relations:
Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com

Public Relations:
Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
cathy@eskenzipr.com





