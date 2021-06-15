 
Terra Tech Corp. Entered into an Agreement to Monetize its Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., Resulting in Gross Proceeds in Excess of $40 Million

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today announced that the Company entered into an agreement to monetize its investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., resulting in gross proceeds in excess of $40 million.

The Company originally made a $5 million investment in Hydrofarm in November of 2018.      

Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Tech, stated, “Since taking over as CEO, we have continued to review our operations, divest unproductive assets and drive appropriate cost reductions. As announced last week, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell our non-operating N. 4th Street property in Las Vegas, which resulted in a $900k improvement to our balance sheet and alleviated numerous costs associated with its ownership.

With the expected sale of our investment in Hydrofarm, we will have added approximately $41 million to our balance sheet in just the last month, without dilution. Additionally, we have a note receivable and puttable equity in the approximate amount of $13M associated with the sale of two dispensaries in Nevada in early 2020. We expect to be able to monetize the note receivable and the puttable equity over the next twelve months.

The sale of the HYFM stock and warrants and the N. 4th Street property provides us with more flexibility to focus our attention on growth and best positioning the Company for what we believe is a very opportunistic future. This includes the anticipated closing of the transaction to acquire Unrivaled on or about July 1st, closing of the transaction to acquire SilverStreak Solutions in late Q3 / early Q4 2021, future potential acquisitions, and organic growth from existing assets.

This non-dilutive capital infusion is expected to allow us to further expand our already growing footprint in California, Nevada, and Oregon. I’m pleased to state that we believe the Company has never been on more stable financial footing than it is now. With this new strong foundation, we look forward to continued progress, always focusing on building sustainable shareholder value.”

Securities Disclosure

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

