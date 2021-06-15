Intercept to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.