Fate Therapeutics Appoints Mark Plavsic, DVM, PhD, RAC as Chief Technical Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today announced that Mark Plavsic, DVM, PhD, RAC has been appointed Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Plavsic brings over 20 years of broad technical excellence in global biopharmaceutical operations, having led teams in the commercial-scale cGMP manufacture and distribution, as well as the clinical-stage process, assay, and formulation development, of complex biologics. As Chief Technical Officer, Mark will oversee the Company’s manufacturing, technical, and supply chain operations.



“We are excited to welcome Mark to Fate Therapeutics as we continue to scale our iPSC product platform and prepare to launch our second in-house GMP manufacturing facility to support late-stage clinical and commercial production of our off-the-shelf NK cell and T-cell product candidates,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Mark’s technical excellence in building and leading complex biologics operations and in bringing novel product candidates through to approval and commercial launch is a terrific complement to our management team.”

Dr. Plavsic’s global biopharmaceutical experience includes end-to-end technical operations in the US, Europe, and Australasia and successful translation and scale-up of complex biologics from preclinical development through commercial launch and distribution. Prior to joining Fate Therapeutics, Dr. Plavsic served as Chief Technical Officer at Lysogene, a late-stage gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system, and was previously SVP Technology Development & Manufacturing at Torque Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing recombinant immune-modulating therapies for cancer. Dr. Plavsic also spent over 10 years at Sanofi Genzyme in Technical Operations, where he was head of product safety and global manufacturing process improvement, and in Technology Development & Manufacturing, where he was head of gene therapy development. Before joining Sanofi Genzyme, Dr. Plavsic held various technical leadership positions with AstraZeneca, Q-One Biotech, and Life Technologies. Dr. Plavsic received his PhD in Virology and Immunology and his DVM from the University of Belgrade, and is Board certified in Microbiology from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists and RAC credentialed.