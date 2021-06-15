Ausenco Completes Desk Top Conceptual Study on Cañariaco Norte

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper”, “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Desk Top Conceptual Study (“Study”) on the Cañariaco Norte Project has been completed by Ausenco Engineering Inc. (“Ausenco”). Ausenco’s work has identified several opportunities with the potential to lower initial capital expenditures (“CapEx”) and operating expenses (“OpEx”) while also enhancing our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices.

Mitigation of the need for a roaster, both for a smaller and a larger project, which could significantly reduce both CapEx and OpEx costs and improve ESG practices; The potential viability of the project at various concentrator throughputs including 40,000; 50,000; and 60,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”); Evaluation of a staged expansion with a smaller throughput for a lower initial CapEx, then expanding after payback using mine cash flow indicates this could be an attractive development strategy; The application of the best available technology (“BAT”) for tailings that considers both wet and dry stack tailings storage methodologies which could improve ESG practices and appears viable. This should be assessed in more detail.

“The potential mitigation of a roaster is a game changer, offering an opportunity to significantly reduce both CapEx and OpEx and enabling an operation less complicated both for permitting and day-to-day operations. This opportunity was identified as a result of new geometallurgical modelling of the deposit and updated smelting costs,” stated Joanne Freeze, President and CEO. “Now we can focus on parameters to be included in an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to evaluate the most attractive potential development strategy.”

Signficant historical engineering work has been completed for the Cañariaco Norte Project, which has provided much of the basis for the conceptual desktop study; however, the new development concepts will require additional technical and economic assessment and development in an updated PEA.

For more details about the Desk Top Study, please see News Release No. 129 (dated April 19th, 2021): https://www.candentecopper.com/news-releases/news-releases/2021/ausenc ...

Ausenco has a 30-year track record and is recognised as specialists in end-to-end solutions which are proven to lower capital and operating costs, reduce construction time and improve plant efficiencies. They perform consulting studies, project delivery, and asset operations to the international mining sector including high performance copper processing and infrastructure projects. Project experience ranges from small conceptual studies for new developments through to the construction of large scale minerals processing facilities.