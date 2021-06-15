Aemetis Selected to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28th

The annual Russell index reconstitution identified the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7th, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, in addition to the relevant growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

CUPERTINO, CA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has been selected to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective when Nasdaq trading opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4.

“The selection of Aemetis to join the Russell 3000 Index and related indexes is expected to expand the awareness among investors of our negative carbon intensity renewable fuels, such as the Dairy Renewable Natural Gas project in California,” stated Todd Waltz, the Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis, Inc. “Our inclusion in the index will continue our current trend of increased ownership by investors with longer-term investment horizons seeking to achieve climate change and ESG investment goals.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please see the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel integrated biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.