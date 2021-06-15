 
checkAd

WeedMD Sells Fully Licensed Bowmanville Operating Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

  • Closes share-sale transaction with Final Bell Canada Inc. following Starseed Medicinal’s full production and product fulfillment move to Company’s consolidated London-area facilities
  • Concludes site optimization strategy initiated in early 2021; Company intends to use net proceeds of sale primarily to pay down debt

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis announced today it has signed and closed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell all the shares of its subsidiary’s operating entity, Starseed Medicinal Inc., which had been operating out of the production facility located on Bennett Road North in Bowmanville, Ontario (the “Bowmanville Facility”), to Final Bell Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”) for C$2.5 million in cash. Starseed Medicinal Inc. is the licence holder for the Bowmanville Facility, which is licensed by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for cultivation, processing and sale of dried cannabis and cannabis extracts, and to conduct research. Net proceeds of the sale will primarily be used by WeedMD to pay down its debt.

The Company retains all aspects of its existing medical cannabis business, including its highly regarded Starseed Medicinal brand. As a result of the facility optimization strategy initiated in early 2021 and the sale announced today, WeedMD is realizing material operational efficiencies by streamlining and consolidating its cultivation operations at its Strathroy, Ontario facility and processing and production activities at its Aylmer, Ontario site.

“We continue to execute on our strategic plans to optimize and solidify the areas of our business that will drive increased revenue, improve our cash-flow, maximize our margins, pay down debt, and move us closer to profitability,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair of WeedMD. “Starseed Medicinal has been an important accretive addition to our business and with our operations now fully centralized at our cultivation and production sites in the London-area, we are now fully ramped up in a more efficient manner. We are already seeing these optimization initiatives improving productivity and reducing our production costs, all for the long-term best interests of our patients, customers and shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WeedMD Sells Fully Licensed Bowmanville Operating Assets Closes share-sale transaction with Final Bell Canada Inc. following Starseed Medicinal’s full production and product fulfillment move to Company’s consolidated London-area facilities Concludes site optimization strategy initiated in early 2021; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus