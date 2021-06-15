 
checkAd

EDAP Announces Hiring of MedTech Industry Veteran Ryan Rhodes as CEO of Company’s U.S. Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

  • Appointment brings highly experienced medical technology and commercialization leader to drive EDAP’s US expansion focus.
  • Career accomplishments include 14 years at Intuitive Surgical, where he played a leading role in global clinical expansion of robotic surgery in multiple specialties including urology.

LYON, France, June 15, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the company has hired medical technology industry veteran Ryan Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer of EDAP Technomed, the Company’s U.S. subsidiary.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our U.S. organization and accelerate our impact in improving the standard of care for cancer patients. In addition to having served in several senior leadership roles, including as chief executive officer, he brings a track record of success leading high performance teams focused on launching and driving growth of innovative technologies across many specialties, including urology. Ryan will lead our U.S. organization at a pivotal time as recent reimbursement coverage, key reference centers, and growing clinical evidence help position EDAP to become a widely utilized component of comprehensive prostate cancer treatment.”   

“The opportunities that lie ahead for EDAP are enormous,” stated Mr. Rhodes. “New innovative treatments have emerged that change the options and quality of life for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. We are focused on accelerating the growth and adoption of Focal One technology to help men with managing their cancer. Due to the high level of targeting and precision delivered by focal therapy, I believe that EDAP’s technologies will positively impact clinical outcomes and will become a major option for men around the world.”

Prior to joining EDAP Technomed as CEO, Mr. Rhodes served as Chief Commercial Officer at MMI S.P.A., the leader in the development of robotic technology for operative microsurgery. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, a global leader in robotic hair restoration technology, where he led the initial public offering and subsequently merged the company with Venus Concept in 2019. Before that, as Vice-President of Worldwide Clinical Marketing and in other roles at Intuitive Surgical he helped lead the company from its early stages of clinical adoption through its establishment of robotic surgery as the predominant choice in numerous surgical procedures. Mr. Rhodes began his medical technology career in sales and marketing leadership roles with Ethicon-Endo Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson Company which helped usher in the era of minimally invasive surgery worldwide.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDAP Announces Hiring of MedTech Industry Veteran Ryan Rhodes as CEO of Company’s U.S. Subsidiary Appointment brings highly experienced medical technology and commercialization leader to drive EDAP’s US expansion focus.Career accomplishments include 14 years at Intuitive Surgical, where he played a leading role in global clinical expansion of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus