EDAP Announces Hiring of MedTech Industry Veteran Ryan Rhodes as CEO of Company’s U.S. Subsidiary

Appointment brings highly experienced medical technology and commercialization leader to drive EDAP’s US expansion focus.

Career accomplishments include 14 years at Intuitive Surgical, where he played a leading role in global clinical expansion of robotic surgery in multiple specialties including urology.

LYON, France, June 15, 2021 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today that the company has hired medical technology industry veteran Ryan Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer of EDAP Technomed, the Company’s U.S. subsidiary.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Ryan is the ideal candidate to lead our U.S. organization and accelerate our impact in improving the standard of care for cancer patients. In addition to having served in several senior leadership roles, including as chief executive officer, he brings a track record of success leading high performance teams focused on launching and driving growth of innovative technologies across many specialties, including urology. Ryan will lead our U.S. organization at a pivotal time as recent reimbursement coverage, key reference centers, and growing clinical evidence help position EDAP to become a widely utilized component of comprehensive prostate cancer treatment.”

“The opportunities that lie ahead for EDAP are enormous,” stated Mr. Rhodes. “New innovative treatments have emerged that change the options and quality of life for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. We are focused on accelerating the growth and adoption of Focal One technology to help men with managing their cancer. Due to the high level of targeting and precision delivered by focal therapy, I believe that EDAP’s technologies will positively impact clinical outcomes and will become a major option for men around the world.”

Prior to joining EDAP Technomed as CEO, Mr. Rhodes served as Chief Commercial Officer at MMI S.P.A., the leader in the development of robotic technology for operative microsurgery. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, a global leader in robotic hair restoration technology, where he led the initial public offering and subsequently merged the company with Venus Concept in 2019. Before that, as Vice-President of Worldwide Clinical Marketing and in other roles at Intuitive Surgical he helped lead the company from its early stages of clinical adoption through its establishment of robotic surgery as the predominant choice in numerous surgical procedures. Mr. Rhodes began his medical technology career in sales and marketing leadership roles with Ethicon-Endo Surgery, a Johnson & Johnson Company which helped usher in the era of minimally invasive surgery worldwide.