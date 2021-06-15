Eyenovia highlights Recent Progress in Three Phase 3 Programs, NDA Review Progress and Licensing Agreements Totaling up to $100 Million in Potential Pre-Commercial Revenue

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today provided a corporate update on its pipeline with recent and upcoming milestones.

Eyenovia previously announced initial topline data from its Phase 3 VISION-1 clinical trial, which evaluated the company’s proprietary pilocarpine solution, administered via the Optejet, for the treatment of presbyopia. Today, the company is providing additional details from the study. The VISION-1 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Eyenovia’s MicroLine presbyopia microdose formulations versus placebo, all administered via the company’s proprietary Optejet delivery Micro-Array Print technology.

Key highlights from the 2% MicroLine dose include:

A higher proportion of subjects met the primary endpoint of 3-line or greater improvement in near vision with 2% MicroLine as compared to placebo (Odds Ratio=7.7; statistically significant difference p<0.05).

A higher proportion of subjects achieved 2-line or greater improvement in near vision with 2% MicroLine as compared to placebo (Odds Ratio=10.8, statistically significant difference p<0.05)

71% of patients reported a meaningful improvement in near vision according to an exit survey conducted by study investigators;

All ocular AEs were trace to mild in severity and transient in nature. Importantly, fewer than 3% of study participants reported headache and brow ache. This compares very favorably to eye drop formulations of pilocarpine, which has been observed in prior studies to cause brow ache or headache in 20% to 25% of study participants;

Eyenovia plans to present the full data set from VISION-1 at a future ophthalmic-focused medical meeting.



The VISION-1 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Eyenovia’s 1% and 2% pilocarpine Micro-Array Print (MAP) formulations versus placebo, all administered via the company’s proprietary Optejet dispenser. VISION-1 is the third Phase 3 study demonstrating the utility of the company’s MAP technology in improving the therapeutic index of topical ophthalmic drugs.

To support the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA), the company is on track to initiate a second Phase 3 registrational trial, VISION-2, later this year. VISION-2 will be a double-masked, placebo-controlled, cross-over superiority trial designed to enroll 120 patients randomized between 2% pilocarpine and placebo cohorts. Topline data is anticipated in mid-2022.