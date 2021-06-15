Microchip Simplifies Deployment of Wi-Fi 6 Access Points and Small Cell Nodes with First Multiport, Multigigabit PoE Injector

Wi-Fi 6 and small cell devices can now be installed more easily and cost effectively, wherever they are needed

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations can only deploy today’s Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) and 5G small cell access nodes where AC power is available or if their switch can deliver both power and data to them as required. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) has created a more flexible and cost-effective alternative with the first multiport Power over Ethernet (PoE) power sourcing equipment (PSE) injector, also known as a midspan, that enables any multigigabit switch to support these devices’ high powering needs and data rates, with no network configuration or downtime necessary.

