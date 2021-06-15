Fraud Threats on Government Agencies Growing in Numbers and Severity

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more U.S. citizens have interacted with government agencies online during the COVID-19 pandemic, account takeover fraud threats (ATO) are becoming more prevalent. The findings were revealed today in TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) Public Sector Fraud Study , created in conjunction with the Ponemon Institute.

New TransUnion Public Sector Fraud study highlights how threats such as Account Takeover (ATO) erode trust in government’s online and mobile services

The study surveyed nearly 600 leaders across federal, state, and local government agencies about their experiences with customer fraud and the technology used to combat it. A clear finding is that ATO fraud has become more prevalent in the public sector as consumers’ use of the web, mobile phones and connected enterprise/civic software have significantly increased.

More than half (53%) of respondents in the study said that ATO fraud has increased in the last two years. Yet, only 41% of respondents said senior leadership makes it a priority to prevent ATO, and only 38% said their agency regularly assesses the ability of its IT systems to prevent and detect fraud.

“The breadth of services delivered on government websites creates complexity, and agencies face dynamic constituent and regulatory requirements to protect customers, verify identities, authenticate eligibility and secure payment transactions,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s public sector business. “Each agency, be it federal, state or local, has unique regulatory and fraud challenges depending on the types of e-commerce services offered. Constituents expect positive online experiences from public sector agencies as government websites form a critical backbone for constituent service delivery.”

Rising risk: mobile phones are a significant ATO fraud vector

Not only are ATO threats on the rise, but six in 10 government agency workers said the severity of these attacks are as well.

Because mobile phones are ubiquitous, they represent the largest threat to customer accounts.

57% of visits to U.S. government websites are mobile

62% of respondents said mobile phones are the most vulnerable to ATO

The report also found that government agencies are not making adequate investments in security technologies to protect customer data and make online access to accounts secure and convenient. Only 39% of government agency respondents said customers are happy with the security they offer.