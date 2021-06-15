Augmedix Announces New Board Member, Margie L. Traylor

Audacious Studios is the parent company to: August United, an influencer marketing agency; Tailwind, a performance media consultancy; Cast & Hue, an experience design consulting firm; and Interobang, a technology incubator. They are a collection of uniquely talented marketing and customer service agencies who revel in uncovering actionable opportunities. Each of the agencies is equipped to serve distinct, business-imperative needs including business transformation, customer experience and digital strategy for Fortune 500 B2B and B2C clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced that Margie Traylor, CEO and co-founder of Audacious Studios, will join its board of directors. Traylor will immediately begin serving as chair to the board audit committee in addition to her role as a corporate director.

Traylor is the co-founder of Audacious Studios and has served as its chief executive officer for the last 22 years. She is also a board member of HonorHealth, a non-profit healthcare system. At HonorHealth, Traylor is a member of the Strategic Planning, Executive and Compensation Quality, Audit and Medical Staff Planning and Partnership Committees. Traylor has extensive experience in corporate finance for public and private companies with $500M to $5B in revenues. Traylor holds a Master of Healthcare Innovation from the Arizona State University College of Nursing and Health Innovation and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business.

"Margie brings unique knowledge and perspective to the Augmedix board," said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer at Augmedix. "Her entrepreneurial approach to healthcare marketing and extensive corporate finance experience will add an invaluable voice to the board as we continue to develop and launch leading-edge solutions in medical documentation. Having Margie as chair of the audit committee adds a seasoned expert to ensure our financial reporting and internal controls meet the high standards that our various stakeholders expect."

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

