 
checkAd

Augmedix Announces New Board Member, Margie L. Traylor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Margie L. Traylor, CEO and co-founder of Audacious Studios, joins the Augmedix board of directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced that Margie Traylor, CEO and co-founder of Audacious Studios, will join its board of directors. Traylor will immediately begin serving as chair to the board audit committee in addition to her role as a corporate director. 

Audacious Studios is the parent company to: August United, an influencer marketing agency; Tailwind, a performance media consultancy; Cast & Hue, an experience design consulting firm; and Interobang, a technology incubator. They are a collection of uniquely talented marketing and customer service agencies who revel in uncovering actionable opportunities. Each of the agencies is equipped to serve distinct, business-imperative needs including business transformation, customer experience and digital strategy for Fortune 500 B2B and B2C clients.

Traylor is the co-founder of Audacious Studios and has served as its chief executive officer for the last 22 years. She is also a board member of HonorHealth, a non-profit healthcare system. At HonorHealth, Traylor is a member of the Strategic Planning, Executive and Compensation Quality, Audit and Medical Staff Planning and Partnership Committees. Traylor has extensive experience in corporate finance for public and private companies with $500M to $5B in revenues. Traylor holds a Master of Healthcare Innovation from the Arizona State University College of Nursing and Health Innovation and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business.

"Margie brings unique knowledge and perspective to the Augmedix board," said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer at Augmedix. "Her entrepreneurial approach to healthcare marketing and extensive corporate finance experience will add an invaluable voice to the board as we continue to develop and launch leading-edge solutions in medical documentation. Having Margie as chair of the audit committee adds a seasoned expert to ensure our financial reporting and internal controls meet the high standards that our various stakeholders expect."

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems and hundreds of independent clinicians supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals and telemedicine. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Augmedix Announces New Board Member, Margie L. Traylor Margie L. Traylor, CEO and co-founder of Audacious Studios, joins the Augmedix board of directorsSAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
XPO Logistics Announces Launch of GXO’s Notes Offering
LGI Homes Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
Tim Baxter, Former CEO of Samsung Electronics North America and Global Technology Industry Leader, ...
GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index and Appoints Seasoned Executives to Board ...
DNB Bank ASA Announces Preliminary Result of the Recommended Voluntary Tender Offer for Sbanken ASA
Mueller Water Products Acquires i2O Water Ltd
Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus