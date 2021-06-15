American Resources Corporation Further Develops Aftermarket Distribution Channels for Waste Permanent Magnets and Batteries to be Recycled for Rare Earth Elements

Company picks up first waste wind turbine motors and generators to be recycled for rare earth elementsWaste magnets and batteries are being processed using the Company's environmentally safe LAD Chromatography purification technologyCompany's …

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced the continued development of its supply chain for waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries that can be recycled for their inherent critical and rare earth minerals. The Company has recently picked up its first waste wind turbine motors and generators to be processed and recycled using the Company's environmentally-safe, ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography purification technology, in conjunction with its sponsored research partnership with Purdue University.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are at the infancy of an electrification boom with the growth of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other high-heat based electric motors or generators. As we have been refining our suite of technologies for commercial scale production, we have simultaneously been building a redundant and efficient supply chain network to be able to source waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries to be broken down, recycled, isolated and purified for the reuse of domestically sourced rare earth and critical elements. The goal of our team is to not only address a national security issue we are facing in our country, but also to be able to do it cost effectively while using the most environmentally safe methods. These magnets and batteries today typically go to landfills and are wasted, never to be used again. We are focused on working with partners to source the feedstock prior to landfilling and use them to be the lowest cost and most sustainable feedstocks in the rare earth marketplace. With our purification technology, we can not only reduce the environmental footprint of filling up landfills, but also recycle the critical and rare earth material such as Praseodymium, Neodymium and Dysprosium, etc. in a very cost effective and environmental stable method for future reuse. We applaud the wind turbine farm that has agreed to provide us with their used products while showcasing their own goal to reduce their environmental footprint."