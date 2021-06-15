Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. Discusses its Waste and Recycle Management Services in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in …

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers which recently announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an environmental remediation and services company adding another revenue stream for the Company in a market similar to the one in which it they already operates.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in 2020 are paying off for the Company in 2021.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer described the moves made in 2020 and early in 2021 by Deep Green that have built a foundation for future growth with the ability to continue to grow by establishing strategic relationships with institutional investors who offer more substantial and longer-term financing solutions. The goal of these financings will be to acquire additional profitable waste and remediation services companies in the United Statesto further accelerate growth in revenue, cash flow, and enterprise value.

"The Company restarted its business last year. In August of 2020 we announced a an LOI to acquire Amwaste, Inc. We completed that acquisition in March of 2021. Now, Amwaste is up and going with DGWR and offering services to communities in coastal Georgia's Golden Isles region, including Brunswick and St. Simon's Island. The Company is profitable and growing and it is important to note that this is a business that has been in operations well over ten years," he stated. "If you look at our 10Q you will see that we recorded our first quarter of revenues with Amwaste and you will see the growth. You will also see in that 10Q that we were able to remove the Company's 'shell risk' designation from OTC Markets."

The CEO then expanded on the LOI to acquire an environmental remediation and services Deep Green signed.

"This is a really exciting new part of the business, and we think this is going to grow the Company quickly in a rapidly growing industry," he said. 'In the environmental services business you are looking at businesses, institutions, and homes that are looking to remove asbestos or remove lead paint and other hazardous materials."