 
checkAd

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. Discusses its Waste and Recycle Management Services in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in 2020 are paying off for the Company in 2021.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers which recently announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an environmental remediation and services company adding another revenue stream for the Company in a market similar to the one in which it they already operates.

Foto: Accesswire

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Spencer described the moves made in 2020 and early in 2021 by Deep Green that have built a foundation for future growth with the ability to continue to grow by establishing strategic relationships with institutional investors who offer more substantial and longer-term financing solutions. The goal of these financings will be to acquire additional profitable waste and remediation services companies in the United Statesto further accelerate growth in revenue, cash flow, and enterprise value.

"The Company restarted its business last year. In August of 2020 we announced a an LOI to acquire Amwaste, Inc. We completed that acquisition in March of 2021. Now, Amwaste is up and going with DGWR and offering services to communities in coastal Georgia's Golden Isles region, including Brunswick and St. Simon's Island. The Company is profitable and growing and it is important to note that this is a business that has been in operations well over ten years," he stated. "If you look at our 10Q you will see that we recorded our first quarter of revenues with Amwaste and you will see the growth. You will also see in that 10Q that we were able to remove the Company's 'shell risk' designation from OTC Markets."

The CEO then expanded on the LOI to acquire an environmental remediation and services Deep Green signed.

"This is a really exciting new part of the business, and we think this is going to grow the Company quickly in a rapidly growing industry," he said. 'In the environmental services business you are looking at businesses, institutions, and homes that are looking to remove asbestos or remove lead paint and other hazardous materials."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. Discusses its Waste and Recycle Management Services in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), to discuss how the Company's moves in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice ...
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award