Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft Digital Tablets Nationwide

Opportunity for the next 50,000 digital tablets to be fulfilled and staged at All-Niter MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers nationwide. "We invested into Alfi before we even thought that we had an opportunity of working with them. When I saw the technology, I was blown away that this was already here and running. My whole family invested in the IPO. This technology platform is disruptive and revolutionary. We want to be a part of it," comments Miguel Radillo, VP of All-Niter.