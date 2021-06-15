Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft Digital Tablets Nationwide
Contract executed with All-Niter for Alfi fulfillment center in MiamiAlfi supply chain fully integrated with All-Niter for rapid scalabilityAll-Niter owners are Alfi IPO investorsUbers and Lyft drivers increase their income with AlfiOpportunity for …
Contract executed with All-Niter for Alfi fulfillment center in MiamiAlfi supply chain fully integrated with All-Niter for rapid scalabilityAll-Niter owners are Alfi IPO investorsUbers and Lyft drivers increase their income with AlfiOpportunity for …
- Contract executed with All-Niter for Alfi fulfillment center in Miami
- Alfi supply chain fully integrated with All-Niter for rapid scalability
- All-Niter owners are Alfi IPO investors
- Ubers and Lyft drivers increase their income with Alfi
- Opportunity for the next 50,000 digital tablets to be fulfilled and staged at All-Niter
MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with All-Niter for the fulfillment, staging and shipment of the first 10,000 digital tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers nationwide.
"We invested into Alfi before we even thought that we had an opportunity of working with them. When I saw the technology, I was blown away that this was already here and running. My whole family invested in the IPO. This technology platform is disruptive and revolutionary. We want to be a part of it," comments Miguel Radillo, VP of All-Niter.
Florentino Diaz, Project Manager of Alfi states, "This is only the beginning. We are going to light up every major city in the USA. There is no other choice when it comes to accurate brand targeting and real data reporting. Nobody does this while remaining privacy compliant." Diaz comments further, noting, "We have a massive operation unfolding in Miami today with hundreds of Ubers and Lyfts installing Alfi tablets. It's an epic event and marks the start of our nationwide rollout. What's most rewarding, is we can help rideshare drivers increase their income and help create employment opportunities with community outreach programs for students."
The DOOH world is transitioning rapidly to impression-based accountability with major advertisers and national brands demanding more transparency and better accuracy in reporting metrics. Alfi is far ahead of this curve, having already built, tested, and now deploying these advanced platforms in the OOH world globally. It is incredibly exciting to see these paramount shifts towards ALFI's intelligent platform.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare