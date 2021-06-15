KushCo Holdings Reports Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Company Expects Fiscal Q3 2021 Revenue to Increase 21% to 26% Year-Over-YearCYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the …

Company Expects Fiscal Q3 2021 Revenue to Increase 21% to 26% Year-Over-Year CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, today reported preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2021. KushCo expects its preliminary and unaudited fiscal third quarter 2021 revenue to be between approximately $27.5 million and $28.0 million, compared to approximately $22.3 million for its fiscal third quarter 2020.The 21% to 26% expected increase in revenue is being driven primarily by an increase in sales to the Company's top 25 customers, which consist of leading multi-state operators (MSOs), licensed producers (LPs), and brands. Revenue from these top 25 customers is expected to increase 60%+ to at least $20.5 million in revenue in fiscal third quarter 2021 from $12.7 million in the same year-ago period.