 
checkAd

UTILITY Therapeutics Preparing NDA Submission

Autor: Accesswire
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Pivmecillinam NDA submission targeted for fourth quarter of 2021LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics …

  • Pivmecillinam NDA submission targeted for fourth quarter of 2021

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in the U.S., provided a business update today. The company is preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA for pivmecillinam for the treatment of uncomplicated UTIs. The NDA submission is currently planned for fourth quarter of 2021.

"We recently completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for pivmecillinam and received feedback indicating that the proposed format and content of the NDA data package that we are preparing supports the submission," stated Thomas Hadley, President and Chief Commercial Officer of UTILITY therapeutics. "In anticipation of our NDA submission, we have also taken the requisite steps to initiate the transition to a commercial-stage organization in support of a potential product launch in 2022."

About UTILITY therapeutics Ltd.

UTILITY has exclusive U.S. commercial rights to two European-approved antibiotics, pivmecillinam and mecillinam, for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). Pivmecillinam is an oral prodrug of mecillinam that is being developed for uncomplicated UTI (uUTI), and it has a unique mechanism of action for infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including extended-spectrum beta-lactamases. Mecillinam, an intravenous (IV) formulation, is being developed as a first-line therapy for complicated UTI (cUTI) in the hospital setting.

UTILITY has received the FDA's qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation for pivmecillinam for the treatment of uUTI, and IV mecillinam followed by oral pivmecillinam as step-down, carbapenem-sparing therapy for cUTI. This therapeutic regimen allows patients to complete their treatment outside of hospital and reduces the economic burden of cUTI to both patients and payers. The FDA's QIDP designation is for antibacterial and antifungal drug candidates intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections, and it provides an additional five years of market exclusivity and potential Priority Review.

For additional information, please visit www.utilitytherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Tom Hadley
President and Chief Commercial Officer
Tel: +1 (973) 224-7272
info@utilitytherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Utility Therapeutics Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651761/UTILITY-Therapeutics-Preparing-NDA-S ...

Foto: Accesswire



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UTILITY Therapeutics Preparing NDA Submission Pivmecillinam NDA submission targeted for fourth quarter of 2021LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded Microsoft Co-sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice ...
K-12 Educators Invited to Attend Free Virtual Re.school GSA Forum 2021 on Post-Pandemic Structural ...
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms ...
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement through February 28, 2022
PPX Announces Application to Partially Revoke Cease Trade Order
Infield Minerals Outlines Silver-Gold Target Area at the Desperado Project in Nevada
Avidian Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
RF Industries Reports Sequential Sales Growth of 11% in Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021; Reiterates ...
PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Announces Today That It Has Secured A Funding Of $500,000 For Its ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award