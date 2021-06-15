UTILITY Therapeutics Preparing NDA Submission

Pivmecillinam NDA submission targeted for fourth quarter of 2021LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics …

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in the U.S., provided a business update today. The company is preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA for pivmecillinam for the treatment of uncomplicated UTIs. The NDA submission is currently planned for fourth quarter of 2021.

"We recently completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for pivmecillinam and received feedback indicating that the proposed format and content of the NDA data package that we are preparing supports the submission," stated Thomas Hadley, President and Chief Commercial Officer of UTILITY therapeutics. "In anticipation of our NDA submission, we have also taken the requisite steps to initiate the transition to a commercial-stage organization in support of a potential product launch in 2022."