Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Changes to 2021 AGM Arrangements

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ('Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals' or the 'Company')(LSE:HEMO) announces that as a result of the continuation in force of COVID-19 restrictions to 19 July announced by the UK …

The AGM will be attended by two specified Shareholders, being officers of the Company, to ensure that the meeting is quorate. These Shareholders will observe all appropriate measures including social distancing. Other Shareholders and their proxies should not attend the AGM in person as they will not be allowed to join the meeting.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ('Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals' or the 'Company')(LSE:HEMO) announces that as a result of the continuation in force of COVID-19 restrictions to 19 July announced by the UK Government, and in order to protect the health and safety of the Company's Shareholders and Directors, the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 June 2021 (the 'AGM') will be held as a closed meeting, as previously allowed for in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and announcement of 28 May 2021 .

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy in advance and to appoint 'the Chair of the AGM' as their proxy. If a Shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy will not be able to attend the meeting in order to cast the Shareholder's vote.

The Directors consider the AGM to be an important part of the Company's shareholder engagement, and to ensure that transparency is retained arrangements have been made for an electronic facility which enables shareholders to access the AGM remotely and follow the business of the AGM by webcast and submit questions relating to the business of the meeting.

It is important to note that Shareholders following the AGM in this way will not be formally in attendance at the AGM and will not be able to vote at the AGM via the electronic facility. In accordance with article 55.1 of the Company's articles of association, the Directors have taken the decision that voting on the resolutions at the AGM will be taken on a poll, rather than a show of hands, to ensure that Shareholders' proxy votes are recognised. On a poll, each Shareholder has one vote for each ordinary share held. All of the votes of the Shareholders present will be counted, and added to those received by proxy, and the provisional final votes will be displayed at the AGM and via the electronic facility. The results of the poll will be announced shortly after the AGM via the Regulatory News Service and published on the Company's web site.