SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25

Fraport AG (Initiation)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 5,878m

BUY, PT EUR 75.00 (+18% potential)

Research update

Fraport has released traffic figures for May 2021. The positive news is that passenger numbers more than doubled yoy at all fully consolidated airports. However, that is mainly a base effect – compared to May 2019 passenger numbers are still down 80% at Frankfurt airport and down between 64% and 96% at the other fully consolidated airports. This underscores the severity of the crisis in air traffic and the still challenging environment for airports. Patient investors will find value looking into the post-Covid years. Based on DCF and FCF yield 2025E, we initiate Fraport with a BUY rating, PT EUR 75.00.

