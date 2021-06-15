 
Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
15.06.2021, 14:28  |  26   |   |   

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Fraport AG - Climb initiated; Expect cruising altitude 2024/25 Fraport has released traffic figures for May 2021. The positive news is that passenger numbers more than doubled yoy at all fully consolidated airports. However, that is mainly a base effect – compared to May 2019 passenger numbers are still down 80% at Frankfurt airport and down between 64% and 96% at the other fully consolidated airports.

