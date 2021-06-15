Hawesko Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of € 2.00 per share



Hawesko Group: Annual General Meeting approves payment of a dividend of € 2.00 per share



- Hawesko Group to pay dividend for 23rd consecutive year

- Significant EBIT increase expected in Q2 2021

Hamburg, June 15, 2021. The Annual General Meeting of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) today approved the payment of a dividend of € 2.00 per share (€ 1.60 regular plus € 0.40 special dividend) for the 2020 financial year, payable from June 18, 2021. The company's shareholders will thus receive a dividend payment that, including the special dividend, is 14% higher than the level of the previous year. This corresponds to a dividend yield of around 4% based on a share price of € 52 on June 14, 2021. With this distribution, Hawesko Holding AG is continuing its longstanding uninterrupted dividend tradition: the group's shareholders have received a dividend every year since the IPO in 1998.

All the proposals of the corporate bodies met with the approval of the virtual Shareholders' Meeting, and the regulations were fulfilled. At the same time, the Group provided an insight into the current business development: the Group's operating result (EBIT) in the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) 2021 is developing significantly better than in the previous year and, according to preliminary estimates for the individual quarter, is between € 13.4 million and € 15.4 million (same period of the previous year: € 9.2 million). This means that earnings for the first half of 2021 will amount to between € 29 million and € 31 million (prior-year period: € 13.1 million) and are thus expected to more than double compared with the previous year.